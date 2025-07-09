South Korea's largest unmanned systems exhibition kicked off Wednesday, showcasing the latest cutting-edge unmanned mobility technologies for defense, automotive, space and other industries.

The Unmanned System World Congress 2025 will run through Friday at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul, unveiling unmanned system technologies of major Korean companies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Leading defense firms, such as Hyundai Rotem Co., Korea Aerospace Industries Co. and LIG Nex1 Co., plan to showcase their unmanned robots, advanced air mobility and drone technologies at the event.

As part of the event, a conference will also be held to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence and unmanned system technologies for the advancement of the defense industry. (Yonhap)