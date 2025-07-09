Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend a court hearing Wednesday ahead of his potential arrest over charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon is scheduled to attend an arrest warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court at 2:15 p.m. after the special counsel team lead by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk filed for a warrant to arrest him over five key charges.

Among them is his alleged violation of the rights of Cabinet members by calling only a select few to a meeting held shortly before he declared martial law on Dec. 3.

The special counsel team also accuses the former president of creating a false document containing his martial law declaration after the event and getting it signed by then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun in order to add legitimacy to his action.

The other charges involve his alleged order to the presidential spokesperson for foreign press to distribute false statements denying his intent to destroy the constitutional order through the martial law attempt, his alleged order to the Presidential Security Service to block his detention by investigators in early January and his alleged order to delete call records from secure phones used by three military commanders.

Yoon's side has rejected all charges.

The court is expected to decide on the warrant late Wednesday or early Thursday. Until then, the former president will wait for the outcome at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital.

In the event the court issues the warrant, it will be the second time Yoon is placed in custody. The first time was in January when he was still in office. (Yonhap)