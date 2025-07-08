Venezuela marked Independence Day, remembering Simon Bolivar, a Venezuelan military and political leader who is known for his key role in the struggles for independence from Spanish rule in Latin America, in Seoul on Saturday.

Simon Bolivar, born in 1783 in Caracas, led the independence of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

“Venezuela's independence was not a gift; it was achieved through the united struggle of the Venezuelan people and guided by our independence heroes,” stressed Isabel Di Carlo Quero, Charge d'Affaires at the Venezuelan Embassy in Seoul, in her remarks.

According to Di Carlo Quero, Venezuela’s independence was earned through years of struggle, marked by pivotal moments such as the 1810 Declaration of Independence and the 1821 Battle of Carabobo, which ended 300 years of colonial rule. She emphasized that Simon Bolivar’s vision focused on regional liberation and unity throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, striving for a balanced global order.

“Many generations after 214 years value the heroic deeds of our independence heroes,” she said.

“We will continue to be free, sovereign, and independent,” she hoped, noting that Venezuela never thought or acted for itself but rather for a region and advocated for global peace.

“The essence of Venezuelan identity comes from our origins as a sovereign, free, and independent nation,” said Di Carlo Quero.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Venezuelan community members, non-governmental organizations and the media.