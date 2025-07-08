German publishers expect rising global interest in Korean literature, want German literature to reach Koreans

German publishers admired South Korea’s literary culture and the appeal of Korean literature Seoul International Book Fair 2025 on Thursday.

The German booth drew strong interest from Korean readers, with publishers praising the fair’s vibrant energy and organization.

“Koreans have so many great ideas about publishing and how to do it. They are very, very well versed to understand what readers love to read,” Natalja Schmidt, Publishing Director at Knaur Fiction & Bramble from Germany, told The Korea Herald.

“They (Koreans) are really keen on bringing Korean book culture to the world. I was really fascinated by that. I really think that the interest in Korean literature worldwide is about to grow,” she said.

Schmidt described the fair as “absolutely beautiful” and “so well organized,” noting the impressive network of Korean publishing houses and literary agents.

“I came here this year because I was invited by the K Book Market. They invite people from publishing houses around the world to get to know more of the publishing culture in South Korea,” said Schmidt.

“From the German side, we can bring some interesting titles to Korea as well,” she hoped.

Juergen Boos, President and CEO of Frankfurt Book Fair, shared similar sentiments with Schmidt’s seeing literary ties with Korea.

“I have a long-standing relationship with Korea because back in 2005, Korea was the Guest of Honor in Frankfurt. Since then, we have had a close relationship with many institutions,” Boos said.

“Last year, it was pretty quiet. This year, it's very lively — lots of young people. It’s a wonderful book community here,” he said, noting growing excitement among Korean readers.

Asked about German literary recommendations for Korean readers, Boos emphasized the enduring value of classics.

“I think it's all about the classics. Hermann Hesse and Thomas Mann have been translated many, many times,” he said.

Boos also mentioned a personal favorite: Wasserland by Christian Kracht.

“It’s about a young guy traveling through Germany. I love this book — and my 25-year-old son loves it too, so it’s become a kind of family tradition,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Korea Herald, Joern Beissert, Deputy Ambassador at the German Embassy in Seoul, expressed delight at the Korean youth’s enthusiastic participation.

“So many young people come here,” Beissert observed.

“We’re very happy with the great resonance we have among the Korean public. German literature has something to offer for Koreans,” he added.