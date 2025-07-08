Philippine Ambassador to Korea Maria Theresa B. Dizon-De Vega cited people-to-people exchanges as core in bilateral ties with Korea in Seoul on June 23.

She was speaking at the commemoration of her country’s 127th Independence Day.

Once a Spanish colony from 1571 to 1898, the Philippines has long historical and emotional bonds with Korea forged in the trenches of war, but thrived with culture, trade and technological exchanges.

“The Philippines and Korea have stood side by side as allies in times of adversity and as partners in progress,” De Vega said.

The South East Asian country contributed 7,420 service members to the defense of South Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War, making it the fifth-largest troop contributor and the 11th nation to offer forces to support the South, according to the United Nations Command. The Philippines suffered 448 casualties, including 92 members killed in action and 356 wounded in action.

“The sound of river water and the sound of fallen leaves in the mountains. … Isn’t it wonderful to see heaven and earth everywhere?” She remembered her tenure in Korea, quoting the Korean song "Beautiful Country."

The song gently mentions Korea's four seasons, natural beauty and joyful spirit of Koreans, frequently played at national events in the country, voicing unification. The lyrics, De Vega said, will always remind her of the soul of Korea after she finishes her term in July.

She recalled one of the most meaningful projects of her term: the 2024 launch of the commemorative book, "Dayo, Stories of Migration."

The Filipino word "dayo" refers to a foreigner or someone who is visiting or has come from another place.

She encouraged the more than 65,000 Filipinos living in Korea to continue being a source of pride for their homeland.

“To the Filipinos in Korea, may you continue to manifest the professionalism, dedication and warmth Filipinos are known for the world over,” she said.

“We are preparing to open a Philippine Consulate General in Busan in the coming months,” said the ambassador, underscoring recent agreements, naval collaboration, and youth engagement through sports and diplomacy.

The Philippines-Korea FTA boosts trade, investment and innovation in key sectors, and a recent memorandum of understanding signed at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting deepens ties, according to the embassy.

Meanwhile, the ambassador called 2025 and 2026 pivotal, stressing that Philippines-Korea ties as crucial for inclusive, resilient growth because Korea is to host APEC and the Philippines is to chair ASEAN.

The event served Tanduay Rhum, from one of the Philippines’ oldest distilleries, now the world’s top-selling rum for three consecutive years and the 7th largest spirits brand globally.