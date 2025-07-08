Rafael Harpaz, the Israeli ambassador in Seoul, held a closed-door briefing with People Power Party lawmakers on Tuesday at the invitation of Rep. Yu Yong-weon.

According to the Israeli Embassy, the briefing focused on the recent Israel-Iran conflict and its implications for the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding region.

Among the lawmakers who attended Tuesday's briefing is Rep. Kim Jung-jae, who heads the People Power Party's policy committee.

Yu, who arranged the briefing, said in a press statement that given the close relationship between Iran and North Korea, the conflict "holds profound relevance for South Korea's own security."

Yu added that the conflict between Israel and Iran "presents significant implications that extend beyond the Middle East to the broader global security landscape."

Tuesday's briefing was intended to "gain an in-depth understanding of the evolving security dynamics and explore opportunities to strengthen security and diplomatic cooperation between South Korea and Israel," Yu said.

The Israeli Embassy said in its press release that the dialogue with Seoul lawmakers "explored new avenues for strategic cooperation between the two nations."