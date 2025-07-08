The National Asian Culture Center Foundation, based in Gwangju, has relaunched its global music event, the ACC World Music Festival, under a new name and an expanded vision as the ACC X Music Festival (ACC XMF). The newly rebranded festival is set to take place from Aug. 29 to 31.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the ACC, the rebranding aims to redefine the festival’s identity and direction. Organizers say the change reflects a shift toward a broader, more inclusive global perspective and a more contemporary cultural ethos.

“The term ‘world music’ carries connotations of marginalizing non-English music -- labeling it as ‘Third World’ or ‘other.’ I felt it was time to decisively shift the image," said Won Il, who also leads the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra, a traditional music group based in Gyeonggi Province, during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The new name, "X", symbolizes cross-cultural exchange, borderlessness and undiscovered arts, encapsulating the festival’s ambition to become a contemporary, genre-defying celebration of music.

“We want to showcase music at the frontier -- sounds that exist at the intersection of cultures,” Won added.

The 2025 edition will feature a diverse lineup of Korean and international acts. From Korea, the lineup includes singer-songwriters O3ohn and Car the Garden; indie bands Touched, Danpyunsun and the Moments; acoustic duo Animal Divers; and alternative electronic band 64ksana. From abroad will be reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid (Jamaica), experimental/folk duo Fran & Flora (UK), experimental band Senyawa (Indonesia), boundary-blurring music project Nubim Kim Group (Netherlands) and gayageum performers the DoYeon Kim Quintet (US).

One of the key highlights of ACC XMF 2025 will be three international collaboration stages that spotlight the festival’s vision of cultural fusion: a Korean-Japanese project featuring Min Young-chi and percussionist Hidano Shuichi, a collaboration between European jazz artists and Korean samulnori group Newdot, and a Korea-UK project, Hilgeum and Alice Zawadzki.

While specific dates and venues have yet to be announced, the festival will also expand its programming to Seoul through a partnership with the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.

“The ACC’s performance spaces are remarkably beautiful -- music blends into them naturally,” said Kim Myung-kyu, president of the National Asian Culture Center Foundation. “It’s a powerful asset and a space with enormous potential. I hope people will come see for themselves how music and space harmonize here.”