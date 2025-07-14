진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

What you need to know about the Saja Boys, Korea’s grim reapers in K-pop form

기사 요약: 전세계를 강타한 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’의 주인공 보이그룹 사자보이즈가 지닌 한국적 전통 문화와 설화적 요소

[1] When the Saja Boys appeared on screen for the first time, dressed in floor-length black hanbok and wide-brimmed hats casting shadows over pale, painted faces, Kang Chan-mi, a 32-year-old office worker in Seoul, immediately recognized the look.

*brimmed: 가득 찬, 테두리가 있는 (brim: 모자의 챙)

[2] The Saja Boys, a fictional K-pop group from the new Netflix animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters,” may appear to be just another stylish boy band debuting for a global audience.

*fictional: 허구의

[3] However, for many Korean viewers, their stagewear evokes something much older and far more haunting: the "jeoseung saja," or the traditional Korean Grim Reaper.

*evoke: 떠올려 주다

*haunting: 잊혀지지 않는

*grim reaper: 사신

[4] The image is deeply familiar to Koreans. A pale-faced man, draped in black robes and wearing a gat, a traditional Korean hat made of horsehair and silk, has long signaled death in Korean storytelling.

*draped: 걸친

