진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting
What you need to know about the Saja Boys, Korea’s grim reapers in K-pop form
기사 요약: 전세계를 강타한 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’의 주인공 보이그룹 사자보이즈가 지닌 한국적 전통 문화와 설화적 요소
[1] When the Saja Boys appeared on screen for the first time, dressed in floor-length black hanbok and wide-brimmed hats casting shadows over pale, painted faces, Kang Chan-mi, a 32-year-old office worker in Seoul, immediately recognized the look.
*brimmed: 가득 찬, 테두리가 있는 (brim: 모자의 챙)
[2] The Saja Boys, a fictional K-pop group from the new Netflix animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters,” may appear to be just another stylish boy band debuting for a global audience.
*fictional: 허구의
[3] However, for many Korean viewers, their stagewear evokes something much older and far more haunting: the "jeoseung saja," or the traditional Korean Grim Reaper.
*evoke: 떠올려 주다
*haunting: 잊혀지지 않는
*grim reaper: 사신
[4] The image is deeply familiar to Koreans. A pale-faced man, draped in black robes and wearing a gat, a traditional Korean hat made of horsehair and silk, has long signaled death in Korean storytelling.
*draped: 걸친
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10523736
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
hwkan@heraldcorp.com