진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Who gets Korea’s cash handouts? Rules for foreign residents explained

기사 요약: 이달 21일부터 시작되는 민생회복 소비쿠폰 지급 대상에는 일부 외국인도 포함된다.

[1] Foreign residents living with Korean nationals may be eligible for South Korea’s new cash handout program, which aims to revive consumer spending and bolster household income starting July 21.

eligible: 자격이 있는

bolster: 북돋다

[2] Backed by a supplementary budget of 31.8 trillion won ($23.3 billion), the program offers a one-time payment of at least 150,000 won (about $110) to all Koreans residing in the country as of June 18.

supplementary: 추가의

reside: 거주하다

[3] "The purpose of the ‘consumption coupons’ is to stimulate sluggish spending, revitalize the local economy, and support Korean incomes. Therefore, in principle, foreigners are excluded,” Vice Interior Minister Kim Min-jae said at a briefing on Saturday.

*stimulate: 활발하게 하다

*sluggish: 부진한

*in principle: 원칙적으로

[4] Foreign nationals may qualify if they are listed on the same household registration as at least one Korean and are enrolled in the national health insurance system, either as a subscriber or dependent, or if they receive medical aid.

*qualify: 자격을 얻다

*be enrolled in: ~에 등록된

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/1052527

