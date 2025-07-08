The Indian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, with the support of 175 member states.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” emphasized the interconnectedness between personal well-being and the health of the planet.

According to the embassy, yoga's origins trace back approximately 3,000 years, with its principles codified in the "Yoga Sutras" by Hindu sage Patanjali around 200 BC.

Patanjali, known as the father of modern yoga, wrote the "Yoga Sutras," a collection of Sanskrit aphorisms on the theory and practices of ancient yoga.

Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar said that Yoga teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but integral parts of nature.

The health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Yoga transitions us from "Me to We," Kumar said, echoing the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a press release with The Korea Herald after the event, the embassy highlighted partnerships with Wonkwang Digital University and Busan University of Foreign Studies, which offer advanced academic programs in yoga and wellness, and degrees up to doctoral level.

The event was attended by more than 700 yoga enthusiasts, comprising Koreans, embassy officials and members of the Indian community and diplomatic corps.