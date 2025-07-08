Global finance giant ING has appointed a seasoned corporate and investment banking expert as its country manager for South Korea, the firm announced Tuesday.

Helen Hae-youne Jung, former head of the corporate coverage group at BNP Paribas Korea, is to lead ING’s wholesale banking strategy here, deepening strategic partnerships and advancing financing solutions.

With over 27 years of experience in wholesale banking at global investment banks, Jung played a key role in expanding BNP Paribas Korea’s global corporate business, the firm said. Her previous roles include positions at HSBC and Mizuho Corporate Bank.

Earlier in her career, Jung was an investment banker at JP Morgan Securities, where she was involved in delivering mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital market transactions across the automotive, shipbuilding, energy and metal sectors.

"It is a privilege to lead ING’s business in South Korea, a market I know well and one that plays a vital role in the global economy. I am honored to take on this role and build on ING’s strong legacy in Korea,” Jung said.

“I look forward to working with the team to deepen client relationships, drive sustainable growth, and contribute to our continued success in the region.”

Netherlands-based ING has held a full banking license in South Korea since 1991. Since establishing its Seoul securities branch in 2016, the company has been providing a range of financial solutions tailored to the local market.