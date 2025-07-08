K-Comics World puts cult hit 'Hellbound' front and center as organizers test new markets for digital comics

A touring exhibition spotlighting Korean webtoons has set up shop in Egypt's capital, as the first of five planned stops through October.

The "K-Comics World" exhibition opened July 1 at the Korean Cultural Center in Cairo’s Dokki district, the Korea Creative Content Agency said Monday.

The Cairo leg centers on "Hellbound," the 2019-20 webtoon by Choi Gyu-seok and filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho. The title shot to global fame with a Netflix adaptation, directed by Yeon, in 2021, vaulting to the streamer’s top 10 list in more than 80 regions. Visitors can walk through life-size panels, take selfies in photo zones and collect stamps tied to key chapters from the comic.

The Cairo show, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, runs until July 31.

The exhibition moves to Hungary's capital Budapest, Canada's capital Ottawa, Ontario, and Shanghai in September, before wrapping in Osaka, Japan in October. Each city will spotlight a different webtoon and stage interactive events such as artist workshops and autograph sessions, KOCCA said.

The agency sees the tour as a chance to test the appetite for Korean content in the Middle East and Africa and to fine-tune localization strategies for future rollouts. It also pledged continued backing for Korean webtoon creators looking to break into global markets.

“This isn’t just about displaying content — it’s about striking a chord with readers everywhere and laying groundwork for Korean webtoons to scale worldwide,” said Lee Hyun-joo, head of KOCCA’s content and intellectual property division. “We’re committed to helping Korean comics grow their footprint worldwide and making sure our creators have every opportunity to thrive on the global stage.”