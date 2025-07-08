Cross-cultural single 'Fighting' delivers message of hope, unity, marking Mongdoll’s first step onto global stage

Korean rock band Mongdoll is teaming up with India's Trance Effect on a fresh new collaboration.

Their single “Fighting” will be released at 6 p.m. on July 23 through major online music platforms. This marks the first-ever official project between a Korean rock band and an Indian rock band, giving it special significance.

Mongdoll and Trance Effect, rooted in different cultural backgrounds, have joined forces to deliver a cross-border message of positivity and solidarity. “Fighting” combines bright, upbeat melodies with vibrant band instrumentation, conveying energy and hope to listeners.

Ahead of the release, the bandmates of Mongdoll shared their thoughts through agency MY Music, “We're thrilled to be making a new cultural connection between Korea and India through this single, and even more excited to be taking our first step onto the global stage.”

Formed in August 2021, Mongdoll is a five-member band known for its lyrical, refreshing sound. The band has gained attention in Korea’s indie scene with its strong showing at various music competitions.

In June, the band released “Yes Man,” its first single in 11 months, noted for its comforting and empathetic message.

The collaboration with Trance Effect is expected to accelerate the band's global expansion.

Trance Effect is known for a genre-blending sound that spans pop, rock and electronica. The band has made a name for itself across India by headlining the country’s largest cultural event, the Hornbill Festival, two consecutive years.