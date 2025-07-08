SINGAPORE, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific region, the world's most disaster-prone area, faces growing threats from climate change. Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced global preparedness and response. In response, the inaugural Singapore-International Disaster & Emergency Management Expo (SIDEX) 2025, organised by COSEM (the co-operative of the Singapore Civil Defence Force) and supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, is a timely initiative that brings together experts to exchange professional knowledge in this field.

SIDEX 2025 will present a carefully curated three-day Conference and Exhibition from 19 to 21 November 2025 at Singapore Expo Hall 3, combining knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation. The Conference, aptly themed "Ready Today, Resilient Tomorrow", will focus on three sub-themes: (1) Civil Protection & Safety, (2) Emergency Preparedness & Response, and (3) Disaster Management & Humanitarian Response. Attendees can expect a compelling lineup of international keynote speakers and expert panels, featuring leaders from various global organisations.

Our keynote speakers, Mr Jim Pauley, CEO of National Fire Protection Association and Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton KFSM, Chief Fire Officer in West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, will present actionable strategies to enhance disaster management and emergency preparedness, offering both insights and inspiration. They will be joined by panelists and moderators from leading international organisations. Complementing the Conference, the SIDEX 2025 Exhibition will spotlight the latest technologies and services in disaster management and emergency response. Trade visitors can look forward to an extensive display of innovative products and solutions.

With over 300 exhibitors, 600 conference delegates and thousands of trade visitors expected, SIDEX 2025 is the premier event that offers the opportunity to expand your network and be part of shaping the future of disaster management and emergency response. Register now at sidex.sg for SIDEX 2025!

Held in conjunction with SIDEX 2025 is the 8th Edition of the Singapore-Global Firefighters and Paramedics Challenge (SGFPC), a flagship event organised by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Held at Singapore Expo Hall 4 on 20 and 21 November 2025, SGFPC brings together firefighters, rescuers and paramedics from around the world to compete in exciting scenario-based challenges that test their skills, strength and teamwork. This event attracts fire chiefs, disaster management leaders and emergency response professionals globally. Beyond the international competition, SGFPC also features public challenge segments that engages the Singapore Civil Defence Force's community partners – including schools, community first responders and company emergency response teams – making it not just a competition, but a celebration of resilience, emergency preparedness and collaboration.

