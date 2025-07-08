Hoshi and Woozi of Seventeen are slated to start serving their mandatory military service in mid-September, their agency Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.

Woozi will enlist on Sept. 15 and Hoshi on the following day; and both as active-duty soldiers in the Army. They will be the third and fourth members of the band to enlist, after Junghan and Wonwoo.

The two same-aged bandmates teamed up as a subunit in March and brought out single album “Beam” fronted by “96ers.” The duo will kick off its first fan concert tour “Warning” in Seoul on July 11. After a three-date gig in Seoul, it will visit fans in Busan and Gwangju as well as Taipei and Yokohama, Japan.