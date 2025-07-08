President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday asked the ruling and opposition parties to join hands to revive people's livelihoods, calling them partners to move toward a better life for the people.

Lee made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting, expressing his gratitude for the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party forming a consultative body to discuss how to proceed with election pledges.

Lee asked "the ruling and opposition parties to gather their wisdom in a way that helps people's livelihoods."

In the same vein, Lee said the National Assembly, the government and political parties are "partners to move toward a common goal of a better life for the people."

Lee also urged the government to make concerted efforts to strengthen the nation's defense industry.

The president highlighted South Korea's dramatic transformation from having no tanks during the 1950-53 Korean War to becoming one of the world's top 10 arms exporters over the past 75 years.

"The defense industry is a new engine for economic development and the robust foundation of our national defense capabilities," Lee said.

He directed relevant ministries to establish a central control tower for defense industry development and to hold regular meetings to review arms export strategies.

Lee also called for a pan-government approach to foster skilled professionals, boost research and development, and to expand into overseas markets. (Yonhap)