Doh Kyungsoo, also known as D.O. of EXO, claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 20 regions with his first solo full album, his agency Company Soosoo said Tuesday.

He rolled out the 10-track LP “Bliss” on Monday and focus track “Sing Along!” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 10 regions. The singer co-wrote the words for the lead single written and produced by fellow musician and close friend Zico.

On July 19-20, he will host a live show in Seoul before he begins touring Asia. He is set to visit Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Macao and go live twice in Tokyo in late October.

Later this year, the singer and actor will appear in Disney Plus series “The Manipulated,” a drama adaptation of 2017 movie “Fabricated City.”