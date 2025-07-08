Boy band TWS sat atop Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking with its debut single in the country, according to the chart published Tuesday.

Single “Nice to see you again” notched the top spot selling about 150,000 copies in the first week, a record for an international artist this year. The six-piece act is the first non-Japanese singer to top the chart this year as well.

The new single is its second endeavor to top the weekly chart, after its first single in Korea “Last Bell,” and also hit Daily Single Ranking when it was dropped last week.

The band is readying for its first tour in Japan which will begin in Hiroshima on July 11. It will hop around five more cities in the country for 13 shows in total. Youngjae, however, will have to limit his performances as he suffered a toe injury last week.