MANILA, Philippines, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe, a leading digital solutions platform and telecommunications provider in the Philippines, has been named as World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 by TIME Magazine and Statista—the only telco from the Philippines included in the prestigious global ranking.

This recognition puts Globe among 500 companies worldwide that stand out for their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, selected from over 5,000 firms across more than 30 countries. With only 11 companies from Southeast Asia making it to the list, the inclusion highlights how companies in emerging markets are gaining ground in global ESG leadership.

"This recognition is meaningful for us, especially as we continue to leverage telecommunications and technology for nation-building through sustainable practices," said Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz. "Sustainability is not just about targets—it's about making real progress for the people and communities we serve. Being included in this list affirms that we're on the right track, and underscores our commitment to continuous improvement."

The ranking evaluated companies based on more than 20 indicators, including commitments and third-party ESG ratings, adoption of sustainability reporting standards, and environmental and social stewardship.

Among the key ESG practices and milestones of Globe are:

As the country's largest mobile network and a major contributor to digital infrastructure of the Philippines, Globe plays a critical role in advancing digital inclusion while accelerating its shift to clean energy. In 2024, 24% of its electricity came from renewable sources, with a plan to transition over 150 additional sites in the next two years.

Globe has also deployed 38,000+ green network solutions, such as energy-efficient hardware and alternative fuel sources, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

On the social front, Globe continues to foster an inclusive workplace culture, with women representing 44% of its workforce and the provision of same-sex benefits for employees. Globe also holds ISO 45001:2018 certification for its occupational health and safety management system, prioritizing employee well-being.

"Our inclusion in this global list reflects our strategic push to elevate ESG from compliance to business contributor," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. "We are proud to represent the Philippines on the world stage and show that homegrown companies can lead with impact."

Ayala Land, Inc., another company in the Ayala Group was also recognized in the same TIME list, further underscoring the group's collective commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices.

