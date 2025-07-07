President Lee Jae Myung is considering sending a former interim leader of the People Power Party (PPP), Kim Chong-in, as a special envoy to the United States, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Democratic Party lawmakers Lee Un-ju and Kim Woo-young are also being considered for the planned delegation to the US, according to the sources.

"Appointments related to the special envoy are still under discussions," a senior presidential official said, without elaborating on the final list and the timing of the dispatch.

Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs, said the presidential office has been consulting with 14 countries regarding the dispatch of special envoys and expects to make an official announcement next week, while noting that the number of countries could be reduced over the course of consultations.

"The special envoys are intended to inform other countries that the unstable political situation following the martial law declaration has returned to normal and to explain South Korea's intention to restore and advance cooperation with them," Woo told reporters.

While the envoys will not be tasked with negotiating specific agendas, Woo noted that if dispatched to the US, they are expected to support Seoul's diplomatic efforts to address pressing issues.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are currently in Washington as part of broader diplomatic efforts to address tariffs and other alliance issues, before US President Donald Trump's pause on steep tariffs expires on Tuesday.

Aside from the US envoy, former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is reportedly being considered as the special envoy to Japan, while former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug is under consideration for China.

Kim Jin-pyo, another former parliamentary speaker, is reportedly a candidate for special envoy to Australia, and Rep. Park Jie-won of the ruling Democratic Party is under consideration as a special envoy for Poland. (Yonhap)