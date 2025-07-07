Seoul shares closed higher Monday as investors awaited progress on trade deals with the United States ahead of the July 9 deadline set by President Donald Trump. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.19 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 3,059.47.

Trade volume was moderate at 349.78 million shares worth 10.11 trillion won ($7.4 billion), with losers beating winners 459 to 427.

Individuals bought a net 152.66 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and foreigners' stock selling of 83.52 billion won and 91.49 billion won, respectively.

The Trump administration has set Aug. 1 as the date for higher tariffs to take effect, while indicating that some countries may be granted more time to negotiate deals on tariff rates.

All eyes are now on the outcome of the negotiations for clues on the market's next move, analysts said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 2.53 percent to 61,700 won, while leading home appliance maker LG Electronics plunged 4.02 percent to 74,100 won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.95 percent to 208,500 won, while leading shipping company HMM declined 1.23 percent to 24,000 won.

Among gainers, chip giant SK hynix rose 0.18 percent to 271,000 won, while dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. jumped 5.09 percent to 136,200 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.45 percent to 315,000 won, while leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai climbed 1.15 percent to 123,200 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,367.80 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 5.5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)