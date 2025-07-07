The Boyz is set to bring out its 10th EP “a;effect” on July 28, its agency One Hundred announced Monday.

A teaser video hinted that the upcoming release will be full of youthful energy, showing the members having a good time, riding bicycles and being silly in the rain.

The EP comes only about four months since its third studio album “Unexpected.”

The album, its first endeavor since it signed with One Hundred, sold over 740,000 copies in the first week, a record for the band.

The new EP will mark the first step The Boyz takes as a 10-piece act, after Ju Haknyeon was booted out last month over a scandal. After the release of the mini album, it will kick off its fourth international tour, starting with three shows in Seoul.