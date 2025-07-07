Busan International Short Film Festival winners bring contemporary Korean cinema to Paris landmark

Four award-winning Korean short films from the 41st Busan International Short Film Festival will screen at the prestigious Cinematheque Francaise in Paris, festival officials announced Monday.

Scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m., local time, the special program marks the third consecutive year the festival has been invited to present its selections at the renowned Paris venue. The screening will take place in the Cinematheque’s Jean Epstein room, named after the French avant-garde cinema pioneer.

Leading the lineup is "My Mother’s Story," the Grand Prix winner by directors Kim So-young and Jang Min-hee. The 15-minute animated short follows an elderly woman who fled her village during the Japanese occupation and the Korean War, with her daughter bringing her memories to life through animation. The jury lauded the film for turning a potentially tragic tale into one of resilience and hope.

Kim Min-seong’s "Summer Vacation" earned the Excellence Award for its exploration of family tensions on the 10th anniversary of a mother’s death. The 27-minute drama centers on the fraught relationship between a young woman and her stepmother, and has drawn praise for its emotional depth.

"Slaughter," directed by Yun Do-yeong, received the Jury Award for its take on ethical compromise and economic hardship. The 26-minute film follows Sangwoo, a young man working at a slaughterhouse, as he grapples with the moral costs of survival. The jury highlighted its naturalistic dialogue and sharply drawn characters.

Rounding out the program is Lee Ha-no’s "No Hair," which earned a Special Jury Mention for its comedic spin on body image insecurities. The 29-minute film explores fears about hair loss through what the jury called a “simple and jovial narrative” that struck a chord with audiences.

Founded in 1936 by film preservationist Henri Langlois, Cinematheque Francaise was instrumental in shaping the French New Wave. It remains a landmark of global cinephilia, hosting retrospectives and international programs year-round.

Following the screening, BISFF artistic director Lee Sang-hoon will introduce the featured works and speak to the audience about the state of Korean short filmmaking today.

Founded in 1980 as the Korean Short Film Festival, BISFF has since grown into one of Asia’s premier showcases for short-form cinema. Backed by the city of Busan and operating independently from the Busan International Film Festival held each fall, the festival exclusively presents films under 30 minutes.

BISFF is also a significant gateway to major awards. Winners may qualify for consideration in Academy Awards categories, as well as BAFTA and Canadian Screen Awards.

“BISFF remains the only short film festival in the world to hold regular screenings at the Cinematheque,” Lee said. “It’s a rare and meaningful platform, and we’ll continue working to expand the reach of Korean cinema to audiences around the world.”