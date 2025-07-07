First heat wave warning of the year issued in Seoul

As monsoon season was officially declared to have ended in southern parts of South Korea on July 3, intense heat waves are expected throughout the week, with heat wave warnings issued across most parts of the country as of 10 a.m., Monday.

On Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration announced that it would upgrade its previous heat wave advisories to warnings for most parts of the country, including the Greater Seoul region, North and South Chungcheong provinces, North and South Gyeongsang provinces, North Jeolla Province and eastern parts of Jeju Island.

While heat wave advisories are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach over 33 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days, heat wave warnings are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach over 35 C for two or more consecutive days.

According to the KMA, of the 183 inland regions under heat-related alerts, 122 are under heat wave warnings and 55 are under advisories.

Seoul also saw its first citywide heat wave advisory of the year issued Monday, arriving 18 days earlier than last year’s heat wave warning.

The heat is expected to intensify in the capital and other cities in the Greater Seoul region on Tuesday and Wednesday, as high temperatures of up to 36 C are expected both days.

If temperatures rise further than 36 C on the following two days, a new temperature record could be set. According to the state weather agency, the highest July temperature on record in Seoul was 36.8 C, set on July 9, 1939.

Up until now, hot and humid southwesterly winds flowing along the edge of the North Pacific high-pressure system have brought particularly hot temperatures to the eastern parts of Korea, including Gangneung in Gangwon Province. Gangneung saw temperatures rise as high as 38.7 C on Sunday — the third-highest July temperature record seen since measurements were first taken in 1911.

However, as the direction of the wind moves east, the focus on the heat waves is also expected to shift.

While Gangneung and other parts of Gangwon Province located along the east will see relatively cooler temperatures of around 29 C to 30 C, western parts of Korea including Seoul will see sweltering temperatures.

This shift is mainly due to the influence of Typhoon Danas, moving toward Shantou, China. While the typhoon is not forecast to make landfall in Korea, the KMA warned that the tropical air mass being pushed toward the Korean Peninsula will intensify the current heat waves, bringing both higher temperatures and increased humidity.

Relief from the heat may come over the weekend as a high-pressure system carrying cooler northern air is expected to move toward the peninsula Saturday.

The interaction between the cooler air and the lingering heat may lead to the formation of a stationary front, bringing rain to the capital region as well as the western parts of Gangwon Province on July 16.

Due to the potential for additional rainfall, the KMA has yet to officially declare an end to the monsoon season in the central parts of the country.