American rock band to perform at Paradise City Culture Park in Incheon on April 18, 2026

Emo rock legends My Chemical Romance are finally making their long-awaited return to South Korea, nearly two decades after their first and only performance in the country.

The band is set to hold a one-night-only concert on April 18, 2026, at Culture Park in Paradise City, Incheon. This marks the band's first concert in Korea since the show in 2008.

The upcoming concert is part of the band's new world tour "Long Live The Black Parade," which kicks off in the US on Friday. The band will visit 27 cities in North and South America and Asia, and is likely to add more stops.

Formed in 2001, My Chemical Romance — consisting of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Frank Iero — has released four studio albums so far. The band's second studio album in 2004, "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge," and 2006’s "The Black Parade" shaped the emo genre and brought it into the mainstream. "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys," released in 2010, captured listeners with its bold, dystopian concept.

The band earned both critical and popular acclaim through numerous hit songs like "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Helena," "Teenagers" and "Famous Last Words," solidifying its place as one of the defining acts of 2000s alternative rock.

After disbanding in 2013, the group reunited in 2019 and has since experienced a powerful resurgence. Prior to the upcoming world tour, the band had successfully wrapped up its 2022 European tour, celebrating their full return.

Tickets for the band's Korea concert will be available via the pop music platform Ualive and ticketing site Ticketlink. Pre-sale for Ualive users begins at noon on Friday, while general ticketing opens at noon on July 14.