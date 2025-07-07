Jongno-gu in central Seoul announced Monday that it is to complete the installation of a megasized digital billboard on the KT West building in August.

According to the district, the media facade will mark the first step in transforming one of Seoul’s iconic travel spots, Gwanghwamun Square, into a premier media hub. Though smaller in scale, the city envisions the new media facade becoming part of a signature landmark akin to New York’s Times Square.

The enormous digital billboard installation stems from an Interior Ministry initiative in 2023 that aimed to develop areas where outdoor advertisements could be freely installed with relaxed regulations on the shape, size, color and installation methods.

Gwanghwamun Square was one of three sites nominated for this free display zone, along with Seoul’s popular shopping area Myeong-dong and the southeastern city of Busan.

The district explained that the digital billboard will be 21 meters in height, 93 meters in length and cover an area of 1,977 square meters, which will be slightly smaller than the display board for printed signage on the Kyobo Life Building — a structure adjacent to KT West building.

Jongno-gu is set to introduce more advanced advertising media and media poles on a total of nine buildings, including KT West, the Kyobo Life buildings, the Ilmin Museum of Art, Koreana Hotel and more, at Gwanghwamun Square by December 2033.

The revamped Gwanghwamun Square is to showcase the country’s history and traditions with digital content, host media-themed festivals and develop the area into a media art street, according to a district official.

Though the exact completion date has not yet been revealed, the district announced the installation is to be finished by the end of August.