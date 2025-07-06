Nissan Motor is in discussions with Taiwan's Foxconn over an electric vehicle collaboration that could save its Oppama plant in Japan from closure, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified Nissan source.

Nissan's Oppama plant, which employs about 3,900 workers, has been a potential consolidation target in the struggling Japanese carmaker's restructuring plans, but the idea of producing Foxconn-brand EVs at its idle assembly lines could preserve jobs and supplier networks, the Nikkei said.

A statement from Nissan said the report was not based on information released by the company itself. A Foxconn spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May Nissan's junior partner Mitsubishi Motors signed a memorandum of understanding with a Foxconn subsidiary to supply Mitsubishi with an EV model. (Reuters)