The special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law declaration applied for a warrant to detain him Sunday.

The special counsel team — led by Cho Eun-suk — cited the need for additional questioning on allegations of abuse of power, special obstruction of public duty and preparation of false public document charges.

During a press briefing, Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young said, “The special counsel filed a request for a detention warrant for former President Yoon with the Seoul Central District Court at 5:20 p.m. today.”

The special counsel team did not specify the details and reasons for its decision.

However, Park explained that allegations of treason were not included in the warrant request, as the matter is still under investigation and substantial materials are remained for investigation.

“As a detention hearing must be held in court, it is not appropriate to comment at this stage,” Park said. “We plan to fully explain our case during the court proceedings.”

The allegation that Yoon ordered the deployment of a military drone into Pyongyang via the Army’s drone operations command — purportedly to justify declaring martial law — was not included in the detention warrant.

Park explained “The investigation into that charge is still ongoing, and a substantial amount of work remains, so it was not included in the list of criminal charges.”

The decision was made 18 days after the special counsel team officially launched its probe against Yoon on June 18. Yoon was questioned twice by the special counsel, on June 28 and July 5, for a total of nearly 30 hours.

In response, Yoon's legal team said it will "make clear in court that the special counsel’s request for a detention warrant is excessive and unfounded."