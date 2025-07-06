The National Assembly has cut 80 billion won ($59 million) from the budget that was previously allocated for South Korea's official development assistance projects in foreign countries, including some 35 billion won in loans headed for Cambodia.

The news came along with the passage of the 31.8 trillion won extra budget bill on Friday, which gained Cabinet approval Saturday.

Liberal lawmaker Rep. Kim Seung-won said in a Facebook message Saturday that the ruling Democratic Party of Korea will "rectify the leniency" in the foreign aid spending spike through the fiscal expansion during the former conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Kim is also a member of the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts for the extra budget bill review at the parliament, at which the ruling liberal party holds a majority of seats.

Kim also suspected that the budget allocation for aid spending on Cambodia spiked during Yoon's nearly three-year tenure. According to Kim's office, the budget allocation for Cambodia projects more than doubled from 178.9 billion won in 2022 to 435.3 billion won this year, the sharpest rise among South Korea's 27 destinations of foreign aid, while the government failed to explain how to account for spending once the foreign aid is delivered to Cambodia.

The prosecution earlier suspected that the Yoon administration's spike in foreign aid may be associated with a development project in Cambodia that the Unification Church had pursued.

A former director general of the Unification Church was suspected of having made an improper solicitation to Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, via a shaman who had personal ties with her.

Kim's case is now being transferred from the prosecution to a 205-member special counsel team, since its launch shortly after liberal President Lee Jae Myung was inaugurated in June.