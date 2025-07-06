The main opposition People Power Party is set to launch an innovation committee this week in an attempt to regain voter trust after its defeat in the June 3 presidential election — a loss that exposed deeper fractures within the party and accelerated a drop in public support.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, who has been appointed to lead the People Power Party’s reform committee, said last week that he plans to finalize the lineup of committee members over the weekend and officially launch the committee Monday, following approval by the party’s emergency leadership committee.

Ahn, who was tapped as the committee's head on Thursday, has pledged sweeping reform.

Appointments are largely expected to be finalized with an emphasis on diversity and balance. There are also expectations that Ahn will steer clear of appointing figures strongly tied to specific factions in a bid to prevent reigniting internal rifts.

Ahn has said the committee will focus on broadening the party’s appeal beyond its traditional conservative base — reaching out to younger voters, residents in the broader capital region and even figures from liberal-leaning areas such as the North and South Jeolla provinces.

The committee’s launch comes as the People Power Party faces a sharp erosion of voter confidence.

According to a Gallup Korea report released Friday, the party’s support dropped to 22 percent in a survey conducted from July 1 to 3 — more than 20 percentage points behind the ruling Democratic Party.

The decline has also been notable in the People Power Party’s own strongholds.

In Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, support fell by 6 percentage points from the previous week. While support in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province rose slightly to 35 percent, the Democratic Party still maintained a narrow lead of 1 percentage point.

The downward spiral began late last year when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial martial law declaration on Dec. 3, which triggered public backlash and led to his impeachment.

By mid-December, the People Power Party’s support had fallen to 24 percent. The party temporarily rebounded in January — reaching 34 percent — amid conservative backlash against the liberal bloc’s impeachment moves targeting the acting president and top prosecutors. However, the momentum quickly faded, with approval slipping again to 21 percent following the conservative party's June 3 defeat in the presidential race, according to Gallup polling conducted from June 10 to 12.

While the reform committee is expected to launch with some urgency, questions remain over its influence in the longer term, particularly as the party prepares for its national convention in August.

Since former party leader Han Dong-hoon stepped down following Yoon’s martial law declaration, the People Power Party has been led by an interim leadership. With several figures — including Han, former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and Rep. Na Kyung-won — weighing bids for party chair, none has expressed clear support for the committee or indicated plans to participate.

Disagreements have also emerged over how the committee should operate.

Ahn is reportedly pushing to introduce and act on reform proposals weekly, while others in the party prefer to consolidate ideas and have them reviewed after the new leadership is in place.