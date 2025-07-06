World-renowned design fair to hold first exhibition in Asia titled 'Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design,' Sept. 1-14

As South Korea's dynamic design scene steps into the global spotlight, Design Miami is coming to Seoul in September, marking the design fair's first-ever exhibition in Asia.

The Seoul Design Foundation is teaming up with the world-renowned design fair to host an exhibition titled "Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design" at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul -- a landmark designed by Zaha Hadid -- from Sept. 1 to Sept. 14.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Design Miami serves as a global platform for collectible design, bringing together a diverse network of galleries, designers, brands, experts, collectors and design enthusiasts through a variety of curated events and experiences.

Each Design Miami fair features museum-quality 20th- and 21st-century furniture, lighting and objets d'art from the world's top expert-vetted galleries, as well as showcasing immersive design collaborations with well-known brands.

The upcoming exhibition will be held at the Yigansumun Exhibition Hall, a multipurpose hall at DDP that hosts a wide range of programs, including design exhibitions, performances and other events. Utilizing both floors of its 1,000-square-meter indoor space and the outdoor plaza, the exhibition will create a multilayered and dynamic experience for visitors.

The exhibition centers on the theme "Illuminated," exploring how light brings clarity and brilliance. It will showcase a diverse collection of innovative artworks that highlight Korea's distinctive design identity and creativity.

The exhibition will showcase Korea's finest design works to a global audience, boost DDP's reputation as a leading design hub, and open doors for broader partnerships between Korean designers and international brands, according to the Seoul Design Foundation.

"We hope that the fair will highlight South Korea's vibrant cultural presence and showcase Seoul's potential as a leading creative city," Cha Kang Heui, the CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation, was quoted as saying in a press release.