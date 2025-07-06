A high-level policy coordination meeting between the ruling Democratic Party and the government was set to take place later Sunday at the prime minister's residence in Seoul.

The meeting will be the first of its kind since Prime Minister Kim Min-seok took office Thursday following his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including measures for the swift passage of a government-proposed supplementary budget bill, inflation countermeasures and safety plans for disasters, such as heatwaves and flooding.

Attendees from the ruling party will include floor leader Kim Byung-kee, who is also serving as the party's acting leader, and Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the party's policy committee chair.

They will be joined by the prime minister, Yoon Chang-ryeol, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, and First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lee Hyung-il. (Yonhap)