South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac will travel to the United States early this week for "in-depth" talks with officials of the Donald Trump administration on various bilateral issues, the presidential office said Saturday.

Wi's three-day trip to Washington, starting Sunday, comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio scrapped plans for a visit to South Korea, initially set for later this week, citing various circumstances on his side.

The cancelled visit by the top U.S. diplomat sparked concerns over the lack of high-level exchanges between the allies since the political crisis triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law, which ultimately removed him from office.

Wi will have "in-depth discussions" with U.S. officials on a wide range of bilateral issues during his visit to Washington, his office said.

Wi's planned trip comes just days before Trump's 90-day pause on tariff hikes on South Korea will expire on July 8.