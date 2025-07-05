“Sync Next,” the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’ contemporary summer program, kicked off a ten-week festival on Friday, with the opencing concert titld “Lucid Fall, Jung Mari, Boo Ji-hyun on Sync Next 25."

Breaking free from the conventional format of the stage, the opening performance offered audiences a new theatrical experience that they can hear, see, and sense with their entire bodies.

Singer-songwriter Lucid Fall presented ambient music incorporating the sounds of nature and instruments, while vocalist Jung Mari showcased jeongga, a type of Korean classical vocal music, and artist Boo Ji-hyun unveiled installation art using light and space.

Audience members carried pillows as they move around, sit, or lean against different parts of the stage while taking in the performance.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s Sync Next features a total of 11 programs and 32 performances until Sept. 6. Its program consists of over 80 percent new and premiere works and

By going beyond the physical limitations of the theater space to expand the boundaries of the audience’s senses and perceptions, this season’s Sync Next aims to embody its vision of “borderlessness,” acording to the Sejong Center.