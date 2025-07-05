Kim Ha-seong has made an impactful return to the big leagues with a hit and a stolen base in his highly anticipated debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, following a long injury layoff.

Starting at shortstop and batting seventh in an away game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday (U.S. time), the 29-year-old infielder went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

It was his first Major League appearance in 11 months, following a right shoulder injury sustained last August while playing for the San Diego Padres. The injury required surgery that October.

During his rehabilitation, the South Korean player signed a lucrative two-year deal worth up to US$31 million with the Rays. After a 21-game stint in Triple-A, Kim was called up to the major league roster.

His moment came in the top of the seventh inning when, leading off, Kim hit Brock Stewart's 96.3 mph fastball for a sharp single to left field. The ball left his bat at a blistering 105.3 mph.

It was not only his first hit in a Tampa Bay uniform but also the 419th of his MLB career. He immediately stole second base but was tagged out attempting to steal third.

Kim had to exit the game early after experiencing cramping in his right calf during the attempt.

After the game, both Kim and Rays manager Kevin Cash expressed cautious optimism that the issue was not serious.

Kim told MLB.com that he hadn't felt any discomfort until the moment he broke for third base in the seventh inning.

"I think we'll need to reevaluate tomorrow, but I don't think it should be a big problem," Kim said via an interpreter after the game.

"I hope so," Cash said. "We'll just see. It's kind of day to day -- check on him through the night and then tomorrow."

Despite Kim's encouraging debut, the Rays ultimately fell to the Twins by a score of 4-3 on a walk-off home run.

The Tampa Bay Rays currently hold a solid 48-40 record, tying them for second place in the American League East. They also remain in a favorable position in the highly competitive AL wild card race. (Yonhap)