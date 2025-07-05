Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared Saturday for a second round of questioning by the special counsel team's investigation into his insurrection charges tied to his failed martial law bid in December.

Yoon entered the office of special counsel Cho Eun-suk, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office, at 9 a.m., without answering reporters' questions.

It marks his second questioning by the team, following the first session last Saturday.

The special counsel team is expected to question him over allegations that he directed the Presidential Security Service to block investigators from executing a warrant to detain him in January and to delete records from secure phones used by several military commanders after his failed martial law bid.

The team is also likely to examine the circumstances surrounding the martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

Earlier this week, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and two other ministers were questioned as part of the expanding investigation into Cabinet members involved on the night martial law was declared.