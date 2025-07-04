Belarusian Ambassador Andrew Chernetsky looked to deepen ties between South Korea and his country while celebrating Belarus National Day in Korea.

July 3 marks the liberation of Belarus from Nazi occupation in 1944. The day now serves as a somber reminder of the victims of World War II and the genocide of the Belarusian people.

Chernetsky underlined the power of people-to-people Belarus-Korea ties, despite geopolitical headwinds.

“Dialogue between the Belarusian and South Korean peoples develops normally, even despite some political cooling,” said Chernetsky, citing stimulated cultural and educational ties.

“Dialogue between people is more important than the dialogue between politicians,” he said, advocating citizen-level diplomacy in turbulent times.

He also welcomed President Lee Jae Myung’s people-centered foreign policy, expressing hope for expanded Belarus-Korea cooperation and applauding the new South Korean leader's view that foreign policy should prioritize people’s welfare.

“I am sure that in the near future, the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Korea will be able to intensify other areas of cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries,” said the ambassador.

Despite slowed diplomatic dialogue, Ambassador Chernetsky highlighted the strength of “real people’s diplomacy,” noting that “Belarus and Korea really have something to offer each other.”

He pointed to growing business interest, a 2.6-fold increase in Belarusian exports to Korea, and cultural and professional exchanges as signs of deepening ties.

But he also urged the Korean public to look beyond stereotypical portrayals and political filters.

“Very often, the opinion about my country is formed on the basis of judgments of those who have never visited the Belarusian land,” he said.

“Therefore, it is extremely important for me to hear an unbiased opinion from someone who has seen it personally.”

Direct, unbiased dialogue and shared interests are essential for successful diplomacy, including between Belarus and South Korea, he said.