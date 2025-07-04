10 other South Koreans and their Iranian family members have evacuated Iran since Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire following an intense armed conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

One South Korean and two Iranians departed Tehran between Wednesday and Thursday via a land route and safely arrived in Turkmenistan, the ministry said in a release.

Separately, seven South Korean citizens flew out of the Islamic Republic, transiting through Oman and Dubai, and arrived home on Friday.

A total of 66 South Koreans have left Iran since the Iran-Israel conflict began with Israel's airstrikes on Iran last month. (Yonhap)