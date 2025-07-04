LS Cable & System, South Korea's leading wire and cable maker, said Friday it has won a 147.7 billion-won ($108.3 million) high-voltage cable contract from Singapore.

The latest deal follows a previous 201.5 billion-won contract signed in April with SP PowerAssets Ltd., Singapore's state-owned power transmission and supply authority, the company said.

With the new contract, LS Cable's total order volume from Singapore this year amounts to 349.2 billion won.

LS Cable said it will supply 230-kilovolt cables and related equipment for Singapore's turnkey power grid project by January 2033. (Yonhap)