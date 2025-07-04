The South Korean government concluded Friday that SK Telecom failed to take proper action to prevent its massive hacking attack, leaking about 10 gigabytes of sensitive subscriber data as early as August 2021.

Authorities ordered the company to allow customers to cancel contracts without paying early termination penalties, a move that could potentially cost the telecom giant billions of won.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the results of a joint public-private investigation, confirming that hackers first planted malware inside SKT’s internal servers on Aug. 6, 2021 — about 10 months earlier than initially estimated.

“SKT failed to fulfill its security obligations to protect subscriber data to deliver secure telecommunication services,” Vice Minister Ryu Je-myung of the Science Ministry said.

A forensic inspection of more than 42,600 servers uncovered 33 types of malware, including 27 BPFdoor variants.

Hackers infiltrated a server connected to SKT’s network management system, planting malicious code to gain access to the Home Subscriber Servers and exfiltrate 9.82 GB of USIM subscriber data — covering nearly all of SKT’s customers — and amounting to 26.96 million subscriber identifier records.

Investigators also discovered that device identifiers, personal data and call detail records had been stored in plaintext rather than encrypted. While no evidence of leaks was found during periods covered by existing firewall logs, the ministry warned that it could not confirm whether data was exposed during gaps in log records.

Authorities also noted a supply chain vulnerability after discovering malicious code embedded in third-party software used by an SKT vendor. The code was installed on 88 SKT servers, but there was no evidence that it had been executed or led to data leaks.

“SKT detected abnormal server reboots in February 2022 and even discovered malware on one server during an internal check, but did not report the incident to authorities at the time. It violated the notification obligations,” Ryu said.

Ryu also identified weaknesses in SKT’s overall cybersecurity posture, including insufficient investment and staff, and a corporate CISO whose responsibilities were limited to IT systems rather than covering the carrier’s core networks.

The ministry ordered SKT to adopt multifactor authentication for server access, store firewall and system logs for at least six months, and elevate the CISO role to report directly to the CEO.

They also called for the deployment of advanced endpoint detection and response solutions, regular quarterly security inspections of all assets and full encryption of the USIM authentication keys, which other mobile carriers KT and LG Uplus have already implemented.

The ministry also obligated the company to allow subscribers with time left on their contracts to cancel without penalties. SKT has estimated that if up to 5 million customers decide to leave, combined losses from waived penalties and lost revenue could exceed 7 trillion won.

"This SKT breach is a wake-up call for the entire telecommunications industry and our national network infrastructure. As Korea's top mobile carrier, SKT must prioritize cybersecurity," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said.