AIA Life Korea, the South Korean life insurance subsidiary of Hong Kong-based AIA Group, announced Friday that it has reappointed CEO Nathan Chuang and named Fisher Zhang as its new board chairman.

The reappointment of Chuang as CEO was approved at a shareholders’ meeting held earlier in the day at AIA Tower in Jung-gu, central Seoul, while Zhang’s appointment as board chairman and non-executive director took effect on June 9, the company said.

Zhang, who previously served as CEO of AIA China from 2017, was appointed Regional Chief Executive for Korea, Mainland China and Vietnam, as well as a member of AIA Group’s Executive Committee, in December 2024. Since joining AIA in 2000, he has held several senior leadership roles in the company’s China operations, including chief officer of distribution, agency and marketing.

Chuang’s new three-year term as CEO of AIA Life Korea began on Friday, following his initial appointment in 2022. A certified practising accountant, Chuang previously held leadership positions at the group, including as director for financial management and planning, reporting to the group's CFO.

Under Chuang’s leadership, AIA Life Korea has pursued sustainable, quality-focused growth through a series of innovations. He has strengthened the company’s distribution channel diversification, notably by establishing its wholly-owned general agency subsidiary, AIA Premier Partners. He has also expanded digital services and developed new product pipelines.

“These appointments demonstrate AIA Group’s commitment to AIA Life Korea,” the company said in a statement. “AIA Life will continue to execute its long-term strategic vision to support healthier, longer and better lives for the people of Korea.”