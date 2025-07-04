UK’s premium automaker unveils Korea-themed limited collection Ignition Sphere

McLaren unveiled a Korea-inspired limited edition of its hybrid supercar, the Artura Spider, in Seoul on Friday as the UK’s premium auto brand officially marked a fresh beginning for its Korean office with a new local dealership partner, Britannia Auto.

“Today marks more than the reopening of McLaren in Seoul,” said Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, chief commercial officer at McLaren, during the Artura Spider launch ceremony held at Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul.

“It marks a renewed commitment to this market, to our owners and to the future of McLaren in Korea. McLaren has always stood for cutting-edge technology, craftsmanship and pure performance. And Korea has always been a market where passion for these values runs deep.”

Dubbed a next-generation supercar, the McLaren Artura Spider features a plug-in-hybrid powertrain with a powerful V6 petrol engine that enables the speedster to reach 100 kilometers per hour in just three seconds from standstill, 200 kph in 8.4 seconds and 300 kph in 21.6 seconds. It offers a maximum speed of 330 kph.

“To summarize the Artura Spider, we’ve got a very bold design, extreme and lightweight engineering and advanced technology making the car so compelling and so capable,” said Daniel Hotchin, regional sales manager at McLaren Automotive.

“But it’s really the way that all of these things combine that make it such a complete supercar. From the twin turbo-charged V6 engine combined with the e-motor, the proactive damping control giving such precise and remarkable all-day comfort and, of course, the ability to drop the roof will truly amplify your experience.”

McLaren’s Seoul-exclusive Artura Spider Ignition Sphere Collection features a Korea-only bespoke exterior color "Midnight Han," a modern blue inspired by Seoul’s night and the Korean ethos, according to the premium automaker.

The interior seats are Volcano Red, which was intended to pay homage to Korea’s traditional royal dynasty. The automaker pointed out that the blue-colored exterior and the red-colored interior combine to illustrate Korean national flag Taegeukgi’s harmony, identity and pride.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of McLaren’s entrance into Korea,” said Kwon Hyeok-min, vice chairman of Deutsch Automobile Group and CEO of Britannia Auto. Britannia Auto is a premium dealership subsidiary of Deutsch Automobile Group.

“Based on McLaren’s original innovative technology and performance, we will offer distinguished customer experiences in the Korean market. Through classy services and premium ownership programs, we will offer a truly McLaren opportunity to customers.”

Along with the brand’s relaunch, McLaren renovated its Seoul showroom in the Gangnam district with new models to upgrade it into a customized consulting space. According to Carisyou’s data, McLaren sold 44 vehicles in the Korean market last year, up 41.9 percent from 2023.