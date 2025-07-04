Mayfield Hotel Seoul launched its first kimchi product, Bongraeheon Poggi Kimchi, based on the traditional recipes used by its signature Korean fine-dining restaurant, Bongraeheon.

The product emphasizes a clean, deeply savory profile characteristic of Seoul kimchi, known for its mild balance of umami and a refreshing broth finish.

All ingredients, including napa cabbage, radish, green onion, garlic, ginger, gochugaru (red pepper powder), and persimmon and pear purees, are sourced from Korea, the hotel said.

The broth is a proprietary blend developed by the hotel using dried shrimp, anchovies, kelp and chili seeds. To enrich the depth of flavor, the recipe also incorporates three kinds of aged Korean fish sauces: fermented anchovy, shrimp and yellow croaker sauce.

“This kimchi is the result of careful refinement using Bongraeheon’s authentic Korean recipes. This product reflects our dedication to preserving and promoting Korean culinary heritage to both domestic and global audiences," said Lee Sun-woo, head of marketing at Mayfield Hotel Seoul.

A 4-kilogram container of Bongraeheon Poggi Kimchi is priced at 35,000 won ($25.63) and is available through both offline and major online platforms, including SSG.com.