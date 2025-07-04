Brands launch new matcha products to ride the rapidly growing trend

Once a niche drink favored by tea lovers, matcha is now at the center of a global frenzy. As social media influencers, celebrities and wellness enthusiasts have embraced powdered green tea for its health benefits and aesthetic appeal, demand has skyrocketed.

Matcha, a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves, has become the beverage of choice for a new generation that prizes both clean living and visual flair.

The vibrant green drink has been widely promoted by global stars like Blackpink’s Jennie, who recently shared her homemade iced matcha routine on YouTube, and Hollywood figures such as Dua Lipa and Zendaya, who have been spotted sipping matcha drinks in Instagram posts.

Matcha’s appeal lies in its balance of energy and calm. Though it contains less caffeine than coffee — around 70mg per serving compared to coffee’s 120mg— it offers longer-lasting, more stable stimulation. It is also believed to help reduce stress, making it especially attractive to wellness-conscious consumers.

The surge in popularity has even spilled into internet culture, where matcha memes, aesthetic latte tutorials and unboxing videos of premium matcha powders have helped drive its visibility. Across TikTok and Instagram, matcha has become both a daily ritual and a content-ready accessory.

In South Korea, brands have pivoted to meet consumer cravings. Starbucks Korea released a matcha twist on its seasonal choux cream latte this spring. The drink, along with its original version, sold over 2 million cups within two weeks of launch.

Starbucks has also expanded its matcha lineup to include beverages like the Jeju matcha yogurt blended and matcha tiramisu latte.

Lotte Wellfood, formerly Lotte Confectionery, has launched matcha-flavored ice creams under its popular brands World Cone, Sulleim and Tico to tap into the rising matcha trend among Generation Z consumers. Similarly, cafe franchise Paul Bassett has introduced new shaved ice desserts, including the Jeju matcha hallabong bingsu.

Knotted, a Korean bakery and dessert cafe brand, has recently announced its “Too Mucha Matcha” campaign, unveiling 11 new matcha-based items ranging from donuts and salted bread to drinks and bingsu, reflecting the matcha craze.

According to market research firm The Business Research Company, the global matcha market will grow from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.24 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 10.3 percent. By 2029, the industry is expected to reach $6.4 billion.