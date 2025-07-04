Rookie group Allday Project came in first place on a television music chart show, only 10 days after debut.

The five-member co-ed team did so with its debut song “Famous,” which swept all major local music charts upon release. The single also claimed the No. 1 spot on Melon’s Top 100 and debuted on Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 94.

On Wednesday, the quintet unveiled a performance video for the single, showing off each member’s different style.

The group was launched on June 23 by producer Teddy and is made up of two male and three female members, including two known figures: Youngseo and Annie. The former was part of Illit's original lineup but left two months before the debut; the latter is a Shinsegae heiress.