President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating inched up to 65 percent, a survey showed Friday, as he marked his first 30 days in office.

In the Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, 65 percent of the respondents said Lee was doing a good job, up 1 percentage point from the previous week, when the pollster conducted its first approval poll since Lee's inauguration.

Twenty-three percent of the respondents disapproved of his performance, while the remaining 12 percent were undecided.

Lee's excessive welfare and livelihood support, poor diplomacy and real estate policies were cited as reasons for the negative assessment.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 46 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier, while support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 1 percentage point to 22 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)