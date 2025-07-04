Jungkook of BTS garnered 200 million streams on Spotify with a solo single dedicated to fans.

The digital single “Never Let Go” is his ninth solo endeavor to reach the milestone following “Seven (feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You,” “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” “Dreamers,” “Stay Alive,” “Still With You,” “Yes or No,” and Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right.” Two songs he sang for BTS' albums — “Euphoria” from the repackage “Love Yourself: Answer” and “My Time” for the fourth LP “Map of the Soul: 7” — also achieved the feat.

He dropped the self-written song last year in celebration of the band’s 11th debut anniversary. It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 97 and on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 60. It topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 103 regions.