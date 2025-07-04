The ruling Democratic Party said Friday it would try to unilaterally pass a supplementary budget bill during a plenary session later in the day, although negotiations with the main opposition People Power Party broke down.

The rival parties had been in last-minute talks over contentious issues of the planned extra budget, including whether to give cash handouts to all citizens, but they failed to narrow differences, Rep. Moon Jin-seok of the DP told reporters.

Moon said the budget proposal will be put to a vote at the session, scheduled for 2 p.m.

Moon said the DP, which holds a majority at the National Assembly, will push the bill through regardless of whether PPP lawmakers attend the session.

The DP has been seeking to pass the extra budget bill by Friday before the current special parliamentary session ends. (Yonhap)