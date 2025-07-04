SHANGHAI, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th edition of CWIEME Shanghai concluded passionately on June 27, marking a perfect finale for this milestone event in the industry. Through a decade of dedicated refinement, CWIEME has evolved into a highly influential industry bellwether in the global motor and transformer manufacturing industry, successfully establishing an international platform that integrates cutting-edge technology exhibitions, industry trend forecasting, and global resource networking.

As the most influential industry event in the Asia-Pacific region, CWIEME Shanghai has become a critical indicator for the global coil, motor, and transformer manufacturing fields. This year's exhibition gathered 302 top-tier international exhibitors, showcasing advanced equipment and innovative materials across various domains, including insulation materials, magnetic materials, winding equipment, electrical/electronic components, motor components and accessories, electromechanical components, adhesives/resins/coatings, transformer components and accessories, smart manufacturing, and new energy electric drive technologies. Not only did it maintain the exceptional quality of previous editions, but it also drove innovation to present the latest technological breakthroughs and intelligent solutions across the industry, unlocking boundless potential for the future development of motor and transformer applications.

Rooted in the Asia-Pacific region, CWIEME Shanghai is committed to building a global industrial ecosystem, deeply integrating high-quality resources from the worldwide supply chain, and leading the motor and transformer manufacturing industry toward intelligent and high-end transformation with a forward-looking vision. Over the three-day exhibition, the event attracted over 35,000 professional visits from around the world, including key buyer delegations from industry giants such as Bosch, Founder Motors, Inovance Technology, Geely, Jinpan Technology, Caterpillar, Cummins, Mitsubishi Elevator, Shanghai Edrive, Schaeffler, TBEA, NIO, Siemens, Chint Electric, and CRRC Yongji Electric. These attendees explored cutting-edge technologies on-site and engaged in in-depth discussions with exhibitors.

To create a more efficient and interactive match-making platform, CWIEME Shanghai innovatively introduced CWIEME Date and Power Hub dedicated negotiation zones this year—which became a major highlight of the event. 20+ international buyer delegations from Singapore, Malaysia, France, Portugal, Argentina, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and other countries participated. Through precise matching and pre-arranged negotiations, the exhibition facilitated over 100 potential cooperation deals, ensuring efficient connections between suppliers and buyers.

The concurrent conferences brought together top industry minds, with over 40 leading experts, university professors, and industry pioneers from the global electrical engineering field gathering to share cutting-edge research and insights. Focused on emerging sectors like low-altitude economy, humanoid robots, NEV motors, electrical equipment, and magnetic components, the sessions presented a comprehensive innovation landscape – spanning breakthroughs in upstream materials to manufacturer demands and end-user applications. The conference rooms were fully packed as professional attendees engaged in in-depth dialogues with experts and industry practitioners. Through multiple specialized forums and case studies, the event generated fresh perspectives and pathways for sustainable, high-quality industry development.

A decade of cultivation culminates in today's brilliant finale, yet the journey ahead promises continued excellence! We cordially invite you to reunite in Shanghai from June 24-26, 2026, for another grand gathering. Together with CWIEME, let's explore new frontiers for the industry's future!