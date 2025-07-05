By Culture Desk

Here are some summer reading recommendations from The Korea Herald.

Kim Hoo-ran

Culture desk editor

"Tell Me Everything" by Elizabeth Strout

Many of the main characters in Elizabeth Strout's previous novels converge in "Tell Me Everything,” the Pulitzer-winning writer’s latest book.

While the book starts with a declaration that this is the story of Bob Burgess, a lawyer inhabiting many of Strout’s works, “Tell Me Everything” takes its time, meandering through seemingly disparate episodes and memories before those little “diversions” all come together to tell a shocking story.

The narrator observes the characters closely from a distance with cool detachment. There is a no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point, terse tone to the novel that may have something to do with Maine, the setting of this and many other Strout novels.

All of Strout’s 10 books feature main characters who reappear in successive works, either independently or together, interacting at some level. A summer vacation might be an opportune time to read the author's other novels, all a study in relationships.

Lee Sun-young

Content desk editor

"The Hole" by Pyun Hye-young

“The Hole” follows Ogi, a once-successful professor whose life is shattered by a car accident that kills his wife and leaves him almost completely paralyzed. With only his eyes to make sense of the world, he is at the mercy of his increasingly sinister mother-in-law. The novel builds an eerie, claustrophobic atmosphere, leaving much unsaid, which is exactly what makes it so unsettling.

Now is an especially good time to read this book, as director Kim Jee-woon, known for his masterful work in “I Saw the Devil,” “The Age of Shadows,” and “A Tale of Two Sisters’ is currently developing a film adaptation in collaboration with a Hollywood production team.

Park Ga-young

Culture desk reporter

"The Longest Night" by Luly

This book by Luly, the winner of the 21st Munhakdongne Children’s Literature Award, is written for children but resonates with a much wider audience, making it a perfect choice for the entire family. While children will find the story cute and captivating, adults may find themselves moved to tears by its tender portrayal of love and the bond between unlikely friends.

The book follows Noden, the last white boulder rhinoceros, and a young penguin hatched from an abandoned egg, as they embark on a poignant journey across the desert in search of the sea, facing countless challenges.

With its engaging narrative and warm illustrations, it is also an excellent resource for Korean learners looking for a book that is both accessible and rich in storytelling. An English edition is currently in preparation.

Shin Ji-hye

Content desk reporter

"Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI" by Yuval Noah Harari

Bestselling historian Yuval Noah Harari takes us on a fast-paced journey through the history of how humans share and spread information.

Harari’s main point? Information is not just about truth — it’s about connection. For thousands of years, humans have bonded over stories and these shared beliefs helped build tribes, religions, nations and empires. Whoever controlled the flow of information usually held the power.

Now, it is not just humans telling the stories. AI is starting to decide what we read, watch and believe — and that could change everything.

The real danger, Harari says, is not just that robots might take our jobs or go rogue. It is that we might lose our ability to shape our own stories — and with it, our sense of meaning and freedom.

Kim Jae-heun

Culture desk reporter

"Media Technology, Emerging K-pop" by Lee Jong-im

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we connect, and this book dissects the role media and pop culture played in bridging isolation. From K-pop’s explosive global presence to the rise of fan-targeted digital platforms, the book explores how intimacy between singers and fans has increasingly become a commodity.

With sharp insight, the author traces how technology, once a tool for emotional connection, now drives hyper-commercialized fandom culture. A compelling read for those curious about the evolving dynamics of pop culture, technology and emotion in a post-pandemic world.

Hong Yoo

Culture desk reporter

"Educated" by Tara Westover

"Educated" is a powerful memoir by Tara Westover, who was born to survivalist parents in rural Idaho and grew up isolated from mainstream society. Denied formal education for much of her childhood, Westover taught herself enough to be admitted to Brigham Young University, eventually earning a doctorate from Cambridge. Her story is one of resilience, transformation, and the complex ties of family and identity. Told with raw honesty and poetic insight, the memoir challenges ideas of truth, learning and self-invention.

With ongoing conversations around misinformation, ideological divides and the value of education, "Educated" remains as urgent and relevant as ever. Westover’s journey reminds us of the power of learning not just to inform, but to liberate.

Park Yuna

Culture desk reporter

“Recipe for Daughter” by Gong Ji-young

Korean novelist Gong Ji-young tells her daughter how she gets by in life by sharing 27 recipes woven with her own stories. Her recipes are never difficult to follow — such as bulgogi rice bowl, aglio e olio pasta, apple pie, spinach salad, tenderloin steak and bean sprout soup to cure a hangover.

Whenever I need comforting, I open this book and randomly choose a recipe I am drawn to. Let’s say it's an apple pie — prepare thinly sliced apples and spread evenly in a gratin dish. Sprinkle over ground cinnamon and crumble mixture by combining flour, butter and sugar. Bake in a preheated oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

“As you gently blow on a hot bite of apple pie and take your first sip of warm tea, you will find yourself thinking — Oh! something good is going to happen to me!” the author writes to her daughter.

Park Jun-hee

Culture desk reporter

"The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter — And How to Make the Most of Them Now" by Meg Jay

My transition from being a teenager to my 20s was a big leap — from a student who sat in the very first row of the classroom to someone diving into self-discovery, exploring various career paths, trying to build a foundation for the future and even thinking about finding a partner to share it all with.

Since much of our 20s are often a whirlwind of change, marked by uncertainty, an in-between feeling of not quite being a kid but not fully an adult either, the book offers 20-something readers something to think about their age.

Hwang Dong-hee

Culture desk reporter

"The Age of the Filiarch" by Ysra (Lee Seul-ah)

Author Lee Seul-ah introduces a brand-new type of family in her refreshingly original debut novel “The Age of the Filiarch” — not a patriarchy, not a matriarchy, but a filiarchy — a made-up term from filia (Latin for “daughter”), where daughters run the household.

Sharp, witty and delightfully playful, this autobiographical novel follows a girl born into a family ruled by her grandfather. But over time, she rises to become the head of the house -- through her writing. She founds an indie publishing company, employing two people: her mom and dad. As the family’s main breadwinner, she becomes both the financial and emotional center of gravity, sparking a quiet domestic revolution that’s equal parts subversive and charming. Can this daughter-led transformation bring happiness to all?

The novel made waves upon release, with English translation rights already sold. Lee is also set to make her screenwriting debut with a drama series adaptation currently in development.

Lee Jung-youn

Culture desk reporter

“Why Fish Don’t Exist” by Lulu Miller

The book begins with science but gracefully transforms into a warm, personal exploration of how to love oneself. Blurring the lines between novel, essay and scientific thesis, the book transcends genre and theme.

Tracing the life of 19th-century scientist David Starr Jordan, the author uncovers both the brilliance and the dark contradictions of his work. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the journey is less about Jordan and more about the insights the author gains along the way.

While the question in the title can be answered scientifically, the true meaning of the book lies beyond logic. It challenges the way we categorize the world for convenience, suggesting that such classifications may be arbitrary. It urges us to reconsider the boundaries we impose on ourselves and others, and offers the comforting idea that meaning can emerge from even destruction and loss.

Lee Yoon-seo

Culture desk reporter

"Dopamine Nation" by Anna Lembke

We’ve never lived in a time of such constant, instant gratification — driven by social media, binge-watching, online shopping and more.

In "Dopamine Nation," psychiatrist and addiction expert Dr. Anna Lembke delivers a timely message about the risks of living on autopilot in this age of overindulgence. Blending neuroscience with real patient stories, she reveals how leaning into discomfort rather than avoiding it. This can help us feel more grounded, present and fulfilled.

With practical strategies such as dopamine fasting and finding meaning through moderation, this book is a useful guide for anyone feeling lost in compulsive habits and searching for a more intentional way to live.

Moon Ki-hoon

Culture desk reporter

"How Democracies Die" by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky

Skipped this when it first dropped in 2018 — a big mistake. Picked it up after Trump’s comeback, and it turns out these Harvard professors were actually being optimistic.

The authors warn that democratic backsliding often begins when voters see opponents not as rivals but as existential threats, and, in doing so, willingly vote away democracy itself. The biggest insight here is that democracies rarely fall to dramatic coups; more often, they erode from within, as elected leaders slowly dismantle norms and institutions.

Feels like parts of the free world have already speed-run past some of the worst-case scenarios. Essential reading for understanding how we got here.